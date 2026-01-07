Beau Webster's Part-Time Spin Turns the Tide in Ashes Clash

Australia's versatile cricketer Beau Webster showcased his adeptness in off-spin bowling during the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Webster, traditionally a part-time spinner, played a pivotal role by taking three vital wickets on Day 4 against England, turning the match in Australia's favor.

As England looked set to post a commanding third-innings total at 219/3, Webster's intervention was timely. He struck first by dismissing Harry Brook, who was poised at 42 runs. In the same over, Webster sent Will Jacks back to the pavilion, reducing England to 219/5, before ousting England's skipper Ben Stokes, hampered by a groin injury.

During the post-match briefing, Webster attributed his successful spin deliveries to muscle memory from his earlier cricketing years. He revealed that discussions with Australian coach Andrew McDonald had crafted a plan to utilize his off-spin if conducive conditions developed, a strategy effectively executed alongside Travis Head in Sydney.