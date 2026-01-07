Left Menu

Beau Webster's Part-Time Spin Turns the Tide in Ashes Clash

Australia's Beau Webster highlighted his off-spin skills during the fifth Ashes Test, claiming three crucial wickets. Originally a part-time bowler, Webster's strategic use of off-spin significantly hindered England's advance at the Sydney Cricket Ground, contributing to Australia's defensive efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:36 IST
Beau Webster's Part-Time Spin Turns the Tide in Ashes Clash
Beau Webster celebrating along with Australia teammates (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's versatile cricketer Beau Webster showcased his adeptness in off-spin bowling during the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Webster, traditionally a part-time spinner, played a pivotal role by taking three vital wickets on Day 4 against England, turning the match in Australia's favor.

As England looked set to post a commanding third-innings total at 219/3, Webster's intervention was timely. He struck first by dismissing Harry Brook, who was poised at 42 runs. In the same over, Webster sent Will Jacks back to the pavilion, reducing England to 219/5, before ousting England's skipper Ben Stokes, hampered by a groin injury.

During the post-match briefing, Webster attributed his successful spin deliveries to muscle memory from his earlier cricketing years. He revealed that discussions with Australian coach Andrew McDonald had crafted a plan to utilize his off-spin if conducive conditions developed, a strategy effectively executed alongside Travis Head in Sydney.

TRENDING

1
Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

 India
2
Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026