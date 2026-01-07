Jacob Bethell's Defining Knock: A New Star Emerges in Ashes

In a remarkable display at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Jacob Bethell announced his arrival on cricket's grand stage by scoring his maiden Test century as England's No. 3 during the fifth Ashes Test against Australia. The 22-year-old's unbeaten 142 not only helped England secure a slender lead of 119 runs but also preserved their hopes for a series-defining victory.

Amid a pressure-packed situation, Bethell's composed and mature innings drew widespread admiration from former cricket stars and pundits. Nasser Hussain, former England captain, described Bethell's performance as transformative, likening his approach to that of celebrated former England players. Hussain noted the impressive solidity in Bethell's game compared to regular No. 3 Ollie Pope and praised the youngster's defensive and offensive balance, akin to England great David Gower.

Echoing these sentiments, former England opener Alastair Cook commended the selectors' foresight in backing Bethell despite his lack of domestic form. Cook highlighted Bethell's innings as a turning point, suggesting it showcased the future of England cricket post-Joe Root. Ricky Ponting, former Australia captain, lauded Bethell's flawless performance, underscoring his impact in keeping England competitive in the Ashes series.