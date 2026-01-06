Liam Rosenior Set to Become Chelsea's Next Manager

Racing Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior announced on Tuesday that he has reached a verbal agreement to become Chelsea's next manager. He plans to bring his assistants, Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker, along with him to the Premier League club.

Rosenior highlighted the unusual nature of announcing the move before officially signing a contract, emphasizing the significance of the agreement. He reassured that the deal is likely to be finalized shortly, expressing his commitment to Racing Strasbourg and addressing the media before transitioning to Chelsea.

Discussing his time at Strasbourg, Rosenior called it the most rewarding period of his career, having previously worked with Derby County and Hull City. Despite external interests from various clubs, Rosenior expressed lifelong affection for Strasbourg but could not refuse Chelsea's offer.