Left Menu

Liam Rosenior Set to Become Chelsea's Next Manager

Racing Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior is set to become Chelsea's new manager, taking assistants Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker with him. Although he has not signed officially, Rosenior confirmed a verbal agreement with Chelsea. He reflects on his rewarding time with Strasbourg and looks forward to new challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:42 IST
Liam Rosenior Set to Become Chelsea's Next Manager
manager

Racing Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior announced on Tuesday that he has reached a verbal agreement to become Chelsea's next manager. He plans to bring his assistants, Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker, along with him to the Premier League club.

Rosenior highlighted the unusual nature of announcing the move before officially signing a contract, emphasizing the significance of the agreement. He reassured that the deal is likely to be finalized shortly, expressing his commitment to Racing Strasbourg and addressing the media before transitioning to Chelsea.

Discussing his time at Strasbourg, Rosenior called it the most rewarding period of his career, having previously worked with Derby County and Hull City. Despite external interests from various clubs, Rosenior expressed lifelong affection for Strasbourg but could not refuse Chelsea's offer.

TRENDING

1
Tea Estates in Assam: Navigating Land Rights and Legal Challenges

Tea Estates in Assam: Navigating Land Rights and Legal Challenges

 India
2
Kerala Govt Accelerates Implementation of Justice Koshy Commission Report

Kerala Govt Accelerates Implementation of Justice Koshy Commission Report

 India
3
Revolutionizing Global Logistics: MatchLog and Softlink Global Team Up

Revolutionizing Global Logistics: MatchLog and Softlink Global Team Up

 India
4
Cricket Match Dispute Turns Violent in West Bengal, Leaves One Shot

Cricket Match Dispute Turns Violent in West Bengal, Leaves One Shot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026