Liam Rosenior Takes Helm as Chelsea's New Head Coach

Liam Rosenior has been appointed as Chelsea's head coach, succeeding Enzo Maresca. Previously with Racing Strasbourg, Rosenior brings a vibrant vision to Chelsea, promising to maintain the club's tradition and values. His immediate challenge is to revive Chelsea's form and maximize the potential of their high-profile squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:59 IST
Liam Rosenior has been confirmed as Chelsea's new head coach, following the departure of Enzo Maresca. Rosenior's appointment, announced on Tuesday, marks the beginning of a significant chapter for the Premier League club. The 41-year-old Englishman, who left French club Racing Strasbourg, has secured a deal extending until 2032.

Rosenior expressed his excitement and honor over the new role, emphasizing Chelsea's unique spirit and proud history. He aims to protect and enhance the club's identity, as well as to lead the team to continued success. Chelsea, currently struggling in the league, hopes Rosenior can reignite their form, starting with a London derby against Fulham.

Despite his limited experience at top-tier levels, Rosenior's success with Strasbourg, leading them to European qualification, has boosted his reputation. With Chelsea's multi-club connections, including BlueCo's ownership link between Strasbourg and Chelsea, Rosenior emerged as the prime choice to steer the team back to glory.

