Left Menu

Liam Rosenior: The Next Chelsea Manager?

Wayne Rooney endorses Liam Rosenior for Chelsea's managerial vacancy, citing his assistant experience at Derby County and leadership at Strasbourg. After Enzo Maresca's departure, Rosenior is a top candidate, bringing strong coaching credentials and past success in Ligue 1. Chelsea looks to confirm his appointment soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:21 IST
Liam Rosenior: The Next Chelsea Manager?

Wayne Rooney has thrown his support behind Liam Rosenior to step up as the new Chelsea manager, insisting the Englishman has shown his mettle as a tactical head.

Rooney, reflecting on Rosenior's tenure as his assistant at Derby County, lauded him as 'incredible' in his coaching role, underscoring how much he learned from him.

Rosenior, who previously guided Hull City, took over at Strasbourg in July 2024 and led them to a commendable seventh in Ligue 1. Now, he stands as a front-runner for the top job at Chelsea following Enzo Maresca's exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

 Global
2
Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

 India
3
Kerala Government Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement With Cooperative Model

Kerala Government Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement With Cooperative Model

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee Challenges 'Inhumane' Voter Roll Revision in Court

Mamata Banerjee Challenges 'Inhumane' Voter Roll Revision in Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026