Liam Rosenior: The Next Chelsea Manager?

Wayne Rooney has thrown his support behind Liam Rosenior to step up as the new Chelsea manager, insisting the Englishman has shown his mettle as a tactical head.

Rooney, reflecting on Rosenior's tenure as his assistant at Derby County, lauded him as 'incredible' in his coaching role, underscoring how much he learned from him.

Rosenior, who previously guided Hull City, took over at Strasbourg in July 2024 and led them to a commendable seventh in Ligue 1. Now, he stands as a front-runner for the top job at Chelsea following Enzo Maresca's exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)