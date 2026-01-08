Napoli's Title Hopes Dented in Thrilling Draw Against Verona

In an unexpected turn of events, Napoli's pursuit of the Serie A title took a hit as they were held to a 2-2 draw by a struggling Hellas Verona side at home.

The defending champions found themselves trailing 2-0 at halftime, only managing to equalize late in the match, thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan capitalized on their competitors' slip-up, securing a 2-0 win against Parma, further reinforcing their position at the league summit ahead of hosting Napoli on Sunday.

