Hope's ton, Ngidi hat-trick take Capitals to win over DSG

Shai Hope blasted the highest individual score of the SA20 Tournament before Lungi Ngidi claimed the League's first ever hat-trick to power Pretoria Capitals to a 15-run victory over Durban's Super Giants here.

Hope struck an unbeaten 118 off 69 balls, whacking nine sixes and nine boundaries to steer the Capitals to 201/4.

Heading into the final over, Super Giants needed 18 runs to win with an in-form Jos Buttler at the crease.

But Buttler, who was within touching distance of his own maiden SA20 century, could not drag DSG over the finishing line as Roston Chase delivered a sequence of accurate yorkers to close out the Capitals' second victory of the competition.

Buttler was literally left stranded on 97 not out with both Kwena Maphaka and Noor Ahmad run out in Chase's last over.

The evening, however, belonged to Hope. The West Indies Twenty20 captain formed an opening 106-run partnership with Connor Esterhuizen (37) that laid the platform, before another whirlwind 85 off 44 balls with Chase (24) for the second wicket.

Super Giants' chase began in a breezy fashion with new opener Marques Ackerman's 27 off 17 balls before Buttler played a lone hand for the remainder of the innings.

The home side could not put together partnerships with Gideon Peters, who was playing his first competitive match in nine months, claiming back-to-back wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Evan Jones.

His earlier scalp was of Aiden Markram, before Ngidi entered the fray.

The Proteas seam bowler showed his experience with David Wiese being his first victim, followed by Sunil Narine before Gerald Coetzee completed the hat-trick when he held out in the deep.

Capitals moved up to fourth place in the standings with 11 points after this victory while DSG slipped to fifth on eight points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)