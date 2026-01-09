Manchester City Secures Antoine Semenyo in Blockbuster Transfer

Manchester City has officially signed Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, securing the talented player until 2031. This announcement marks the first signing of the January transfer window for the Premier League leaders.

Although financial terms were not officially disclosed, British media reports suggest City met Semenyo's £65 million release clause, showing their commitment to securing the winger despite competition from several other Premier League clubs.

The transfer has sparked significant interest, as Semenyo is considered one of the league's most in-form players. This strategic move further strengthens Manchester City's squad as they continue to dominate English football.

(With inputs from agencies.)