Sincaraz Dreams: Alcaraz and Sinner Tease Doubles Delight

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, top men's tennis players, hint at a future doubles partnership as they prepare for a season-opening exhibition in Incheon. The duo, who've won nine of the last ten Grand Slam titles, playfully discussed their potential collaboration ahead of the Australian Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:49 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

In a show of camaraderie and sportsmanship, tennis titans Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have sparked excitement by discussing the possibility of a future doubles team-up. Their remarks came ahead of their exhibition match in Incheon, Korea, marking the start of their new season.

Known for their dominance in singles with nine Grand Slam titles between them, Alcaraz and Sinner, dubbed 'Sincaraz,' entertained the idea of forming a doubles partnership, despite facing the grueling demands of singles tournaments throughout the year.

The pair's exhibition match at Incheon is a prelude to their participation in the Australian Open. While their playful exchanges resonate with fans, Sinner emphasized that the results of this friendly match are not a true measure of their competitive form ahead of the Grand Slam event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

