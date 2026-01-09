Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB in Thrilling WPL Season 4 Opener

In a captivating start to the Women's Premier League Season 4, Smriti Mandhana, skipper of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, chose to bowl first after winning the toss against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The decision by Mandhana was influenced by the potential dew factor in the evening game, aiming to gain an advantage for RCB, which features overseas talents like Grace Harris and Lauren Bell.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, faced the challenge of playing without key player Hayley Matthews, who was unable to participate due to illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)