Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB in Thrilling WPL Season 4 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Smriti Mandhana opts to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League Season 4 opener. RCB's lineup includes four overseas players. Mumbai Indians miss Hayley Matthews due to illness in this inaugural match of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:14 IST
Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB in Thrilling WPL Season 4 Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a captivating start to the Women's Premier League Season 4, Smriti Mandhana, skipper of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, chose to bowl first after winning the toss against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The decision by Mandhana was influenced by the potential dew factor in the evening game, aiming to gain an advantage for RCB, which features overseas talents like Grace Harris and Lauren Bell.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, faced the challenge of playing without key player Hayley Matthews, who was unable to participate due to illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Mayor Accuses AAP of Disruption Over House Proceedings

Delhi Mayor Accuses AAP of Disruption Over House Proceedings

 India
2
House Help Arrested for Using Employer's Net Banking for Fraud

House Help Arrested for Using Employer's Net Banking for Fraud

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Mexico-US Relations Under Scrutiny

Diplomatic Tensions: Mexico-US Relations Under Scrutiny

 Global
4
Crisis Averted: ONGC’s Relentless Effort to Control Gas Well Blaze

Crisis Averted: ONGC’s Relentless Effort to Control Gas Well Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026