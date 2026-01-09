Manchester City Bolsters Attack with Blockbuster Semenyo Signing

Manchester City has made a significant move in the transfer market by securing Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a high-profile £65 million deal. The 26-year-old is set to bolster City's squad as they aim for Premier League and Champions League success.

Semenyo has been a standout performer this season, netting 10 goals, and brings versatility to City's attack. He offers competition to existing wingers like Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush, and provides an alternative to main striker Erling Haaland. His signing comes after links to top clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.

The forward, known for his two-footed ability and dynamic play, expressed excitement about joining a club of City's stature. Manager Pep Guardiola and City director Hugo Viana praised Semenyo as a perfect fit for the team's style and ambitions. City's current league position sees them second to Arsenal and aiming for a triumph in European competition as well.