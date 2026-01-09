Thrilling Victory: JSW Soorma Club Edges Out Hyderabad Toofans in HIL Shootout

JSW Soorma Club managed a thrilling 3-1 shootout victory against Hyderabad Toofans, following a 1-1 deadlock after regulation time in their Hockey India League encounter. The match unfolded with intense competition as both sides demonstrated robust defense.

Soorma's captain, Harmanpreet Singh, scored the initial goal, only to be matched by Amandeep Lakra's equalizer for the Toofans. Despite multiple attempts and penalty corners, each team's defense excelled, keeping the match tightly contested.

In the decisive shootout, Soorma emerged victorious as both Harmanpreet and Nicolas Keenan successfully converted their attempts, leading to the team's win. The game culminated with a critical penalty stroke due to a defensive error by Toofans, allowing Soorma to clinch the additional point.

