Celebrating Street Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's Support for ISPL

Sachin Tendulkar endorses the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as a valuable platform for budding cricketers. The league, featuring eight celebrity-owned teams, offers young talent exposure and opportunities. The tournament emphasizes sporting culture, aiming to inspire India from a sports-loving to a sports-playing nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:06 IST
  Country:
  • India

Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic cricketer, has praised the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) for providing a substantial platform for emerging players to display their skills. Speaking on Friday, he expressed his excitement about being part of a tournament that offers young cricketers the much-needed exposure and opportunity.

The ISPL kicked off its third season with eight teams, owned by notable celebrities, competing for a significant prize pool. Running until February 6, the tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament will feature 44 thrilling matches, promising intense competition and talent showcase.

The involvement of big names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan ensures heightened attention. Tendulkar emphasized that ISPL promotes a culture of sport in India, motivating the country to become not only sports-loving but sports-playing.

