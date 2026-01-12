Virat's Unyielding Consistency: Kohli's Masterclass in ODI Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has analyzed the factors contributing to Virat Kohli's impressive consistency in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Kohli's remarkable 93-run performance against New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series at Vadodara has amazed cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Kohli's innings consisted of 93 runs off 91 balls, clinching a thrilling four-wicket victory for India while chasing a target of 301 at the BCA Stadium. This marks Kohli's seventh consecutive fifty-plus score in the 50-over format, highlighting his status as one of cricket's greats.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan lauded Kohli's fearless approach and ability to adapt his game. He urged for more five-match or triangular ODI series to further showcase Kohli's skills, as Kohli exclusively plays in the ODI format now. The 37-year-old batter continues to break records, recently surpassing Kumar Sangakkara's tally of international runs.

