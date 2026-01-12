Injury Blow for India's T20 World Cup Hopes: Washington Sundar Out
India's World Cup preparations hit a snag as all-rounder Washington Sundar is sidelined with a rib injury. The BCCI confirmed his absence from the remaining ODIs against New Zealand, with Ayush Badoni named as his replacement. Sundar's participation in the upcoming tournament is now uncertain.
India faces a setback in their T20 World Cup title defence preparations after all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the remaining one-day internationals against New Zealand due to rib discomfort. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Sundar experienced pain in his left lower rib during the opening ODI match, which India won by four wickets.
Following Sunday's match, the BCCI stated that Sundar will undergo further scans and that their medical team will seek expert opinion to determine the extent of the injury. Sundar is a crucial member of the 15-man squad for the upcoming World Cup starting February 7, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
In the interim, Ayush Badoni has been called up to join the ODI squad in Rajkot ahead of the second match against New Zealand. Sundar's injury raises concerns over his availability for the World Cup tournament.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- World Cup
- Washington Sundar
- injection
- injury
- rib
- cricket
- ODI
- BCCI
- Ayush Badoni
ALSO READ
Chancellor Merz's India Visit: A Tribute to Gandhi and the International Kite Festival
ISPL: Bridging Dreams and Reality in Indian Cricket
Smartan Unveils AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Sports Injury Prevention
Global Leaders Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram Before Inaugurating Kite Festival
XLRI's X-FECT 2026 Unites Community with Purpose-Driven Cricket Extravaganza