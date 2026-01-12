Injury Blow for India's T20 World Cup Hopes: Washington Sundar Out

India faces a setback in their T20 World Cup title defence preparations after all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the remaining one-day internationals against New Zealand due to rib discomfort. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Sundar experienced pain in his left lower rib during the opening ODI match, which India won by four wickets.

Following Sunday's match, the BCCI stated that Sundar will undergo further scans and that their medical team will seek expert opinion to determine the extent of the injury. Sundar is a crucial member of the 15-man squad for the upcoming World Cup starting February 7, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

In the interim, Ayush Badoni has been called up to join the ODI squad in Rajkot ahead of the second match against New Zealand. Sundar's injury raises concerns over his availability for the World Cup tournament.