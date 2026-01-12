Harvik Desai's Unbeaten Century Leads Saurashtra to Victory via VJD Method

In an enthralling Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal, Saurashtra's skipper Harvik Desai delivered a remarkable performance, scoring an unbeaten century to guide his team to a 17-run victory over Uttar Pradesh via the VJD Method in a rain-affected match.

Despite the absence of star wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, Uttar Pradesh set a formidable total of 310 for eight, courtesy of key contributions from Abhishek Goswami and Sameer Rizvi. Saurashtra responded with a formidable chase, halting at 238 for three in 40.1 overs when rain intervened.

Desai's innings, crucial partnerships, and striking performance ensured Saurashtra's place in the semifinals. The match saw significant performances from both teams, with UP's Chetan Sakariya impressing with the ball, taking three wickets.

