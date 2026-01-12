Harvik Desai's Unbeaten Century Leads Saurashtra to Victory via VJD Method
Skipper Harvik Desai hit an unbeaten century to lead Saurashtra to a 17-run victory over Uttar Pradesh using the VJD Method in a rain-hit Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal. Saurashtra chased down a target of 310 posted by Uttar Pradesh to reach the semifinals, overcoming significant contributions from UP's Goswami and Rizvi.
In an enthralling Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal, Saurashtra's skipper Harvik Desai delivered a remarkable performance, scoring an unbeaten century to guide his team to a 17-run victory over Uttar Pradesh via the VJD Method in a rain-affected match.
Despite the absence of star wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, Uttar Pradesh set a formidable total of 310 for eight, courtesy of key contributions from Abhishek Goswami and Sameer Rizvi. Saurashtra responded with a formidable chase, halting at 238 for three in 40.1 overs when rain intervened.
Desai's innings, crucial partnerships, and striking performance ensured Saurashtra's place in the semifinals. The match saw significant performances from both teams, with UP's Chetan Sakariya impressing with the ball, taking three wickets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Triumphs Over Mumbai: Advances to Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Finals
RSS Celebrates Century with Stirring Anthem: 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan'
Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand
Kohli's Near Century Leads India to Victory Over New Zealand
Atlas Lions Roar to Semifinals with Triumphant Win over Cameroon