Left Menu

Harvik Desai's Unbeaten Century Leads Saurashtra to Victory via VJD Method

Skipper Harvik Desai hit an unbeaten century to lead Saurashtra to a 17-run victory over Uttar Pradesh using the VJD Method in a rain-hit Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal. Saurashtra chased down a target of 310 posted by Uttar Pradesh to reach the semifinals, overcoming significant contributions from UP's Goswami and Rizvi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:01 IST
Harvik Desai's Unbeaten Century Leads Saurashtra to Victory via VJD Method
Harvik Desai

In an enthralling Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal, Saurashtra's skipper Harvik Desai delivered a remarkable performance, scoring an unbeaten century to guide his team to a 17-run victory over Uttar Pradesh via the VJD Method in a rain-affected match.

Despite the absence of star wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, Uttar Pradesh set a formidable total of 310 for eight, courtesy of key contributions from Abhishek Goswami and Sameer Rizvi. Saurashtra responded with a formidable chase, halting at 238 for three in 40.1 overs when rain intervened.

Desai's innings, crucial partnerships, and striking performance ensured Saurashtra's place in the semifinals. The match saw significant performances from both teams, with UP's Chetan Sakariya impressing with the ball, taking three wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
2
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global
3
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
4
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026