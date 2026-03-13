Medvedev and Svitolina Shine at Indian Wells as Semifinals Set

Indian Wells witnessed impressive performances as Daniil Medvedev and Elina Svitolina battled their way to the semi-finals. Medvedev's 6-1, 7-5 victory over defending champion Jack Draper was a highlight, showcasing his skill and resilience. Despite a challenging second set, Medvedev advanced to his fourth consecutive semi-final appearance.

Elina Svitolina pulled off a remarkable 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win against world number one Iga Swiatek. Svitolina capitalized on Swiatek's double faults to gain an advantage in the first set and managed to close the match with determination, marking her return to the semi-finals for the first time in seven years.

Aryna Sabalenka faced a tough challenge from Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko but managed a 7-6(0), 6-4 win to secure her spot in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Linda Noskova's win over Talia Gibson sets up a meeting with Sabalenka, while Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina will face Svitolina, promising exciting matches ahead.

