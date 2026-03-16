Veeraswamy at 100: A Century of Culinary Heritage Under Threat

Veeraswamy, one of the oldest Indian restaurants globally, marks its centennial anniversary at London's Victory House, despite a struggle to maintain its iconic location. This Michelin-starred institution, frequented by historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Charlie Chaplin, faces an uncertain future as its lease hangs in the balance.

The Crown Estate, citing the need for comprehensive refurbishment of Victory House, threatens Veeraswamy's renewal efforts. In response, the restaurant's owners and staff have rallied public support, including a petition with over 20,000 signatures seeking intervention from King Charles III, as they prepare for a court hearing.

Founded by Edward Palmer, with a vision inspired by his heritage, Veeraswamy stands as a cultural beacon, with centenary celebrations featuring historic menu recreations. The Crown Estate, however, emphasizes its obligation to manage public assets responsibly, leaving the restaurant's fate delicately poised amid the ongoing public campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)