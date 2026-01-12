National Shooting Coach Accused in Major Assault Case
The president of the National Rifle Association of India, Kalikesh Singh Deo, avoided commenting on the alleged sexual assault involving shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj, who has been suspended following accusations by a minor. The ongoing investigation seeks justice, while the Shooting League of India aims to popularize the sport.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:53 IST
The National Rifle Association of India's president, Kalikesh Singh Deo, has chosen not to comment on the sexual assault allegations against shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj.
Bhardwaj was suspended after being accused of assaulting a minor during the National Championships, prompting investigations by law enforcement.
Singh Deo emphasized the importance of the new Shooting League of India in enhancing domestic competition and fostering sport's development across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)