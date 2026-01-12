National Shooting Coach Accused in Major Assault Case

The National Rifle Association of India's president, Kalikesh Singh Deo, has chosen not to comment on the sexual assault allegations against shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj.

Bhardwaj was suspended after being accused of assaulting a minor during the National Championships, prompting investigations by law enforcement.

Singh Deo emphasized the importance of the new Shooting League of India in enhancing domestic competition and fostering sport's development across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)