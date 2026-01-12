Left Menu

National Shooting Coach Accused in Major Assault Case

The president of the National Rifle Association of India, Kalikesh Singh Deo, avoided commenting on the alleged sexual assault involving shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj, who has been suspended following accusations by a minor. The ongoing investigation seeks justice, while the Shooting League of India aims to popularize the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:53 IST
National Shooting Coach Accused in Major Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Rifle Association of India's president, Kalikesh Singh Deo, has chosen not to comment on the sexual assault allegations against shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj.

Bhardwaj was suspended after being accused of assaulting a minor during the National Championships, prompting investigations by law enforcement.

Singh Deo emphasized the importance of the new Shooting League of India in enhancing domestic competition and fostering sport's development across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
2
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global
3
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
4
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026