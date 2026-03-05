Epic Showdown: UP Prometheans vs. Rajasthan Regals in '72 The League' Finale

The highly anticipated final of '72 The League' is set to take place at the Qutab Golf Course on Friday, featuring a thrilling match-up between the UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals. Both teams emerged victorious from the five league stage matches, tying at 32 points before the final round.

The Rajasthan Regals, led by captain Ajeetesh Sandhu, are eager to reclaim the ground lost in their recent encounter with the Prometheans, who secured a 10-4 victory to claim the top spot. Sandhu expressed his team's readiness and emotional journey, emphasizing their strong morale and strategic advantage.

Shaurya Bhattacharya, captain of the UP Prometheans, is also confident as his team prepares for the final showdown. With a great team and owner support, Bhattacharya believes their focus from day one has positioned them perfectly for a title win. The Qutab course, situated in central Delhi, is expected to draw large crowds eager to witness this gripping finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)