Left Menu

Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

Former India cricketer and Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla missed a SIR hearing due to his presence in Rajkot for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shukla, who has fulfilled roles as a cricketer, politician, and coach, promised compliance with the summons upon his return to Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:05 IST
Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing
Laxmi Ratan Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Laxmi Ratan Shukla, a former Indian cricketer and coach of the Bengal cricket team, could not attend the scheduled SIR hearing, as confirmed by officials on Monday. Currently in Rajkot for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shukla has pledged to comply with the summons upon his return.

Shukla, who played as an all-rounder for India in 1999, is the second Bengal cricketer to be summoned for the SIR process, following Mohammed Shami. Despite his political service as a legislator and sports minister, Shukla retired from politics in 2022.

Amid the SIR controversy, former footballers protested in Dharmatala, condemning the rushed process of completing two years of SIR work in just two months. An enumeration form issue, according to the West Bengal CEO, has also brought further scrutiny on Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
2
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global
3
Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

 Global
4
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026