Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

Laxmi Ratan Shukla, a former Indian cricketer and coach of the Bengal cricket team, could not attend the scheduled SIR hearing, as confirmed by officials on Monday. Currently in Rajkot for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shukla has pledged to comply with the summons upon his return.

Shukla, who played as an all-rounder for India in 1999, is the second Bengal cricketer to be summoned for the SIR process, following Mohammed Shami. Despite his political service as a legislator and sports minister, Shukla retired from politics in 2022.

Amid the SIR controversy, former footballers protested in Dharmatala, condemning the rushed process of completing two years of SIR work in just two months. An enumeration form issue, according to the West Bengal CEO, has also brought further scrutiny on Shukla.

