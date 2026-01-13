Badminton Stars Call for Action: Venue Conditions Criticized Amid IG Stadium Debut

Danish badminton star Mia Blichfeldt has voiced serious concerns over the playing conditions at the new IG Stadium, urging intervention from the Badminton World Federation (BWF). Blichfeldt criticized the unhealthy and unprofessional environment, stating that hoped-for improvements have not materialized.

Players such as Canada's Michelle Li and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon have also expressed dissatisfaction. They pointed to the cold, drafty conditions and difficulty in preparing for matches. The stadium's size and complexity make warming up challenging, highlighting the need for immediate improvements.

Blichfeldt warns of serious consequences if conditions remain unchanged, with the prestigious World Championships on the horizon. The players are calling on tournament organizers, the sports association, and BWF to address these pressing issues promptly to ensure athletes' well-being.

