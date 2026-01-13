Left Menu

Badminton Stars Call for Action: Venue Conditions Criticized Amid IG Stadium Debut

Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt has criticized the playing conditions at India's IG Stadium, calling for intervention from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to improve the unhealthy and unprofessional environment. Her concerns are echoed by other international players as they prepare for upcoming tournaments at the venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Danish badminton star Mia Blichfeldt has voiced serious concerns over the playing conditions at the new IG Stadium, urging intervention from the Badminton World Federation (BWF). Blichfeldt criticized the unhealthy and unprofessional environment, stating that hoped-for improvements have not materialized.

Players such as Canada's Michelle Li and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon have also expressed dissatisfaction. They pointed to the cold, drafty conditions and difficulty in preparing for matches. The stadium's size and complexity make warming up challenging, highlighting the need for immediate improvements.

Blichfeldt warns of serious consequences if conditions remain unchanged, with the prestigious World Championships on the horizon. The players are calling on tournament organizers, the sports association, and BWF to address these pressing issues promptly to ensure athletes' well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

