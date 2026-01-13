Left Menu

Vidarbha's Dominant Display Secures Semi-Final Spot in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vidarbha reached the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after defeating Delhi by 76 runs. Yash Rathod and Atharva Taide starred with the bat, while Nachiket Bhute and Harsh Dubey excelled with the ball. Delhi's innings couldn't withstand Vidarbha's disciplined attack, ending their campaign in the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:34 IST
Vidarbha's stellar performance on Tuesday ensured their place in the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, defeating Delhi by a convincing 76-run margin.

In a formidable batting display, Yash Rathod's brilliant 86 and Atharva Taide's steady 62 propelled Vidarbha to a strong 300 for nine. Despite Delhi's promising start, their chase faltered due to disciplined bowling from Vidarbha, notably by Nachiket Bhute who claimed four wickets, and Harsh Dubey's three-wicket haul.

Delhi's Anuj Rawat offered resistance with a measured 66 but lacked support as the team was bowled out for 224. With this victory, Vidarbha sets up a semi-final clash against Karnataka, replicating last season's final encounter.

