Vidarbha's Dominant Display Secures Semi-Final Spot in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vidarbha's stellar performance on Tuesday ensured their place in the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, defeating Delhi by a convincing 76-run margin.

In a formidable batting display, Yash Rathod's brilliant 86 and Atharva Taide's steady 62 propelled Vidarbha to a strong 300 for nine. Despite Delhi's promising start, their chase faltered due to disciplined bowling from Vidarbha, notably by Nachiket Bhute who claimed four wickets, and Harsh Dubey's three-wicket haul.

Delhi's Anuj Rawat offered resistance with a measured 66 but lacked support as the team was bowled out for 224. With this victory, Vidarbha sets up a semi-final clash against Karnataka, replicating last season's final encounter.

