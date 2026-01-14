Left Menu

Michael Carrick: Guiding Manchester United Through Turbulent Times

Michael Carrick has been appointed as the manager of Manchester United until the season's end. A former player, Carrick replaces Ruben Amorim and faces challenges with United currently seventh in the Premier League. He intends to uplift the team and achieve success for the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 01:15 IST
Michael Carrick: Guiding Manchester United Through Turbulent Times

Manchester United have entrusted Michael Carrick with the managerial role for the rest of the season, following the departure of Ruben Amorim. Carrick, a distinguished former United player, tackles the daunting task of reviving the team's prospects as they languish in seventh place in the Premier League.

Club officials expressed confidence in Carrick's leadership abilities and his deep understanding of what it takes to succeed at Manchester United. His first challenge will be a high-stakes derby against Manchester City. Carrick inherits a squad in crisis but believes there is still much to fight for this season.

Despite the FA Cup exit and a brief tenure by interim coach Darren Fletcher, Carrick remains optimistic about rallying the players and fans together. His past managerial stint at Middlesbrough showcased his capability in transforming a struggling team, and he comes with the pedigree of having won major titles as a player with United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implications

Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implicati...

 Global
2
Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

 Global
3
Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

 Russian Federation
4
Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026