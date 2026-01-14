Left Menu

Semenyo Shines as Manchester City Topples Newcastle in League Cup Thriller

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo scored his second goal in two games, helping the team defeat Newcastle United 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final first leg. Rayan Cherki's stoppage-time goal sealed the win. Newcastle faces challenges to reach a second consecutive final after winning domestic silverware last season.

Updated: 14-01-2026 04:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 04:57 IST
Manchester City has taken a commanding lead in their League Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, securing a 2-0 victory at St. James' Park. New signing Antoine Semenyo proved pivotal, finding the net with a close-range finish in the 53rd minute, thanks to a cross from Jeremy Doku.

City cemented their advantage late in stoppage time when Rayan Cherki scored, dealing a blow to the title holders' hopes of reaching another final after their historic win last season. Newcastle had opportunities, notably through a Yoane Wissa effort striking the crossbar, but couldn't capitalize.

Semenyo's impact has been substantial since his move from Bournemouth, becoming the first City player since Emmanuel Adebayor to score in his initial two appearances. City manager Pep Guardiola expressed delight at his team's performance, while Newcastle's Eddie Howe pondered missed chances and the eligibility rules that allowed Semenyo to participate.

