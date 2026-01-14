Left Menu

Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

Olympic ice dancer Guillaume Cizeron has accused former partner Gabriella Papadakis of spreading false information about him in her memoir. The duo, one of the most decorated ice dance teams, broke up in 2022. Cizeron now competes with Laurence Fournier Beaudry, while Papadakis advocates for same-sex teams.

Olympic ice dance champion Guillaume Cizeron has accused his former partner Gabriella Papadakis of disseminating false accusations ahead of the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.

Cizeron, participating in the European Championships with new partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry, claims he is the subject of a smear campaign tied to Papadakis' memoir, "So as Not to Disappear," which portrays him as 'controlling.' Legal action is underway to counteract these claims.

The former dance partners, who announced a break and subsequent retirement in 2022, were renowned in their field. Meanwhile, Papadakis, now a broadcaster, supports same-sex ice dance partnerships, adding layers to the controversy that continues to unfold.

