Italy's Historic Opportunity: Ioane Eyes First Six Nations Win Over England

Monty Ioane, Italy's wing, believes his team faces a significant opportunity this weekend to secure their first-ever victory over England in the Six Nations tournament. Despite England's recent poor performances, Ioane emphasizes that the visitors remain a formidable adversary.

England, the only team Italy has yet to defeat in the Six Nations, has struggled recently, with losses to Scotland and Ireland. Coach Steve Borthwick has made significant changes to the lineup for the clash against Italy, sparking hope for a potential upset in Rome.

Ioane acknowledges the challenges but remains optimistic about Italy's chances, citing the team's growth and mental shift over the years. While the squad aims for a historic win, the upcoming match promises a competitive and thrilling encounter.

