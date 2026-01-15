Left Menu

Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

Sabri Lamouchi, former manager of Nottingham Forest, has been appointed as Tunisia's national team coach, succeeding Sami Trabelsi after the team's Africa Cup of Nations exit. Lamouchi, also a former coach for Cardiff City and Ivory Coast, will serve until July 31, 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 00:03 IST
Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

Sabri Lamouchi, who previously managed Nottingham Forest, has been named as the new coach for the Tunisian national football team, according to an announcement by the country's football association on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old French coach, of Tunisian descent, replaces Sami Trabelsi after the team's exit in the last-16 round at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Lamouchi, known for his stints at Cardiff City and Stade Rennais, has signed a contract extending to July 31, 2028. Tunisia is gearing up for the World Cup, where they'll face the Netherlands, Japan, and a European playoff winner in Group F.

TRENDING

1
Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

 Global
2
Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Elections

Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Electi...

 Global
3
Economic Growth Steady as Retail Sales Rebound Amid Tariff Concerns

Economic Growth Steady as Retail Sales Rebound Amid Tariff Concerns

 Global
4
NTSB Uncovers Cracks in Cargo Jet's Pylon: The Boeing Warning Ignored

NTSB Uncovers Cracks in Cargo Jet's Pylon: The Boeing Warning Ignored

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026