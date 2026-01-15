Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

Sabri Lamouchi, who previously managed Nottingham Forest, has been named as the new coach for the Tunisian national football team, according to an announcement by the country's football association on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old French coach, of Tunisian descent, replaces Sami Trabelsi after the team's exit in the last-16 round at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Lamouchi, known for his stints at Cardiff City and Stade Rennais, has signed a contract extending to July 31, 2028. Tunisia is gearing up for the World Cup, where they'll face the Netherlands, Japan, and a European playoff winner in Group F.