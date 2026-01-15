Pentagon Contractor Jailed for Venezuela Leak

In a recent development, President Donald Trump announced that a Pentagon contractor involved in an information leak concerning operations in Venezuela has been identified and is currently incarcerated.

The contractor faces charges related to the unlawful retention of national defense information, underscoring the gravity of security breaches within government sectors.

Trump referred to the individual as an 'extra leaker' and labeled the actions as 'very bad,' emphasizing the administration's stance on national security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)