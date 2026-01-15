Left Menu

Pentagon Contractor Jailed for Venezuela Leak

A Pentagon contractor has been arrested and jailed for unlawfully retaining national defense information related to operations in Venezuela, according to President Donald Trump. The individual has been identified and charged, highlighting issues of security breaches within sensitive government contracts.

Updated: 15-01-2026 01:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, President Donald Trump announced that a Pentagon contractor involved in an information leak concerning operations in Venezuela has been identified and is currently incarcerated.

The contractor faces charges related to the unlawful retention of national defense information, underscoring the gravity of security breaches within government sectors.

Trump referred to the individual as an 'extra leaker' and labeled the actions as 'very bad,' emphasizing the administration's stance on national security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

