Italy Urges Citizens to Exit Iran Amid Rising Concerns

Italy has urged its citizens to leave Iran due to escalating security concerns. The Italian Foreign Ministry highlighted ongoing unrest in Iran and mentioned measures to protect military personnel in neighboring regions. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized opposition to human rights violations in a meeting with ambassadors and intelligence officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 01:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy has made a renewed appeal to its citizens to evacuate Iran, citing heightened security concerns. The foreign ministry stressed the urgency of this message in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, there are approximately 600 Italians currently residing in Iran, primarily in the Tehran area. Amid severe domestic unrest in Iran, the Italian Foreign Ministry noted that precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of military personnel, with over 900 Italian troops stationed in surrounding regions.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani convened a critical meeting with Italian ambassadors, Defense Ministry officials, and intelligence services representatives. Italy's stance against the violent oppression of demonstrators and severe human rights infringements was unequivocally reaffirmed during the discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

