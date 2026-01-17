Bangladesh's Al Fahad Dominates as India Stumbles in U-19 World Cup

In a gripping Under-19 World Cup encounter, Al Fahad's five-wicket masterpiece led Bangladesh to dismiss India for a mere 238 runs.

Despite early resilience shown by Indian batsmen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu, Bangladesh's disciplined bowling attack, bolstered by skipper Azizul Hakim's crucial interventions, maintained pressure across a rain-interrupted contest.

Electing to bowl first, Bangladesh capitalized on friendly conditions from the onset, setting the tone for a compelling match that saw India's efforts to recover swiftly hampered by Fahad's strategic pace and clever variations.

(With inputs from agencies.)