Bangladesh's Al Fahad Dominates as India Stumbles in U-19 World Cup

Bangladesh bowled out India for 238 in the U-19 World Cup, with Al Fahad taking a stunning five-wicket haul. Despite half-centuries from India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu, Bangladesh's disciplined bowling, led by Fahad and supported by Azizul Hakim, kept India under constant pressure throughout the rain-affected match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a gripping Under-19 World Cup encounter, Al Fahad's five-wicket masterpiece led Bangladesh to dismiss India for a mere 238 runs.

Despite early resilience shown by Indian batsmen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu, Bangladesh's disciplined bowling attack, bolstered by skipper Azizul Hakim's crucial interventions, maintained pressure across a rain-interrupted contest.

Electing to bowl first, Bangladesh capitalized on friendly conditions from the onset, setting the tone for a compelling match that saw India's efforts to recover swiftly hampered by Fahad's strategic pace and clever variations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

