West Indies Cricket Team Faces Travel Woes Due to Middle East Conflict
The West Indies cricket team faces travel delays due to international airspace closures amidst Middle East conflict. Charter flights for their journey home were canceled, leaving players and staff to return on commercial flights. The ICC-coordinated travel was disrupted, prompting criticism from the team and their coach.
The West Indies cricket team has been caught in travel turmoil due to the international airspace closures prompted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Players and staff, who were originally scheduled to leave India on a chartered flight, are now departing in separate batches on commercial flights.
The Caribbean side's governing body, CWI, confirmed that attempts to organize alternative travel arrangements were made through coordination with the ICC and other partners. These disruptions followed the team's exit from the T20 World Cup at the Super Eight stage on March 1, where the original charter flight was repeatedly delayed.
Criticism has been directed at the ICC by both West Indies coach Daren Sammy and certain South African players, who noted that some teams, like England, swiftly traveled home on charter flights. The situation underscores tension related to global aviation regulations amid ongoing geopolitical strife.
