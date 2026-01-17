Nasser Al-Attiyah and Luciano Benavides Shine in Record-Breaking Dakar Rally
Nasser Al-Attiyah clinched his sixth Dakar Rally car title, while Luciano Benavides won the motorcycle category by the slimmest margin ever. The event featured grueling challenges and thrilling finishes, with Al-Attiyah aiming to surpass Peterhansel's record, and notable achievements across multiple categories.
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar triumphed at the Dakar Rally for the sixth time in the car category, marking a historic win for the event. Al-Attiyah, alongside Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin, secured the win without any mishaps, bringing Dacia their first victory during the challenging Saudi Arabian race.
Luciano Benavides of Argentina emerged as the narrowest winner on two wheels ever in Dakar history, overtaking American Ricky Brabec who faltered near the finish line. Benavides' victory was a testament to his perseverance, completing an 8,000 km endurance event filled with unforgiving terrains.
Notably, Ford's Nani Roma and Mattias Ekstrom secured second and third places respectively in the car category, while Lithuania's Vaidotas Zala achieved victory in the trucks category. The rally witnessed extraordinary perseverance, including that of Australia's Daniel Sanders, who continued to compete despite an injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sensational Spin: Malhotra's Magic Seals India's Dramatic Victory
Kaillie Humphries Triumphs with Monobob Victory Ahead of Milano Cortina Games
BJP's Resounding Victory in BMC Elections: A Decisive Mandate
Security Forces Achieve Major Victory Against Naxalites
Delhi High Court Upholds Manish Sisodia's 2020 Election Victory