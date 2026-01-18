Left Menu

NBA Eyes European Expansion with New Basketball League

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is exploring a new European-wide basketball league in collaboration with FIBA. Silver hopes to emulate the passion of European soccer fans and is discussing with potential investors, including European soccer clubs like Barcelona and Paris St Germain. The NBA seeks substantial foreign investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 03:29 IST
NBA Eyes European Expansion with New Basketball League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is looking to capture the passion and intensity of European soccer fans by establishing a new basketball league on the continent in collaboration with FIBA. Announced last year, the initiative remains in discussions with potential investors and seeks to incorporate existing basketball teams from renowned soccer clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Speaking in London before an NBA game, Silver emphasized the cultural significance of European fan traditions, which he hopes to infuse into the planned league. He expressed a desire for success, emphasizing profit reinvestment to further grow the sport. The NBA views European soccer's deep-rooted traditions as a model to aspire to.

The proposed league is set to invite diverse investment, targeting franchise fees between $500 million and $1 billion. Open to foreign investments from both sovereign wealth funds and private equity, the NBA sees this venture as a significant growth opportunity. London, having hosted numerous NBA games, could be pivotal in developing British basketball talents, despite historically low representation in the NBA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026