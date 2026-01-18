Kiwis Clinch Historic ODI Series Win in India

In a captivating ODI series decider, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips stood tall, guiding their team to a historic 41-run victory over India in Indore. Both scored centuries, laying a strong platform that the Indian team, despite Virat Kohli's valiant efforts, could not surmount.

After setting an imposing target of 337, India found themselves in a precarious position, frequently losing wickets. Kohli provided some resistance with a remarkable inning, but crucial breakthroughs by Kristian Clarke and Zak Foukes curtailed India's momentum, securing New Zealand's landmark win.

Mitchell expressed pride in the partnership with Phillips that proved decisive as New Zealand clinched their first ODI series victory in India. Both captains reflected on the significance of the win, emphasizing teamwork and resilience as pivotal to New Zealand's success in the challenging Indian conditions.

