In a dramatic showdown at Rabat's Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Senegal edged out Morocco 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations final, dashing the hopes of nearly 67,000 enthusiastic supporters. The tense match culminated in extra time with Senegal's Pape Gueye scoring the deciding goal after a controversial penalty incident.

Senegal's protest over the penalty set the stage for a thrilling conclusion, as Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed a crucial penalty. Despite their disappointment, fans expressed pride in Morocco's performance. The Atlas Lions, Africa's top-ranked team, remain hopeful for their future tournaments.

The match was part of a broader success story for Moroccan football, with notable achievements such as reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 and a record-setting Cup of Nations performance generating $114 million in profit. Even amid the loss, Morocco's football prowess shines brightly on the continental stage.