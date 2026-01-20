Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Kicks Off in Ladakh with Historic Ice Hockey Matches

The much-anticipated sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 was ceremonially inaugurated at Leh's NDS stadium, nestled in the high-altitude landscape of Ladakh. Organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, the festivities commenced with a formal ceremony graced by Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavindra Gupta, who took the stage as the event's Chief Guest.

The opening day buzzed with excitement as the scheduled ice hockey match unfolded on time, captivating the audience with the skaters' remarkable skills. This edition marks a historic moment with ice hockey matches being held at the stadium's artificial rink for the first time, alongside a vibrant cultural program that added depth to the inaugural celebrations.

Competition is fierce at this year's Games, with 21 participating states and union territories, and events scheduled across NDS stadium's ice hockey rink and Gupuk Pond. Key competitors hail from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, setting the stage for a thrilling contest with 17 gold medals at stake. The Games will run until January 26, 2026, challenging athletes with Ladakh's chilly, oxygen-thin atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)