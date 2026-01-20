Tilottama Sen and Niraj Kumar Shine in National Shooting Trials

In a display of precision shooting, national champion Tilottama Sen emerged victorious at the National Selection Trials T1 for the 50m Rifle 3 Positions for Group A, held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Her win comes hot on the heels of securing 11 medals at the 68th National Shooting Championship. Sen's score of 360.1 surpassed Ashi Chouskey, who finished with 359.5 after both qualified in the top two spots with scores of 594 and 592 respectively.

Meanwhile, in the men's 50m Rifle event, Niraj Kumar from the Navy showcased consistent shooting skills to claim the top position. With a final score of 360.5, Kumar left his competitors behind, including Adriyan Karmakar of West Bengal, who scored 356.9, and national champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who rounded off the top three.

In the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T1 event, Punjab's Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu secured victory with a final score of 29, outpacing Vijayveer Sidhu and Mandeep Singh. The trials incorporated the new ISSF format, adding a fresh dimension to the competition across various categories.

