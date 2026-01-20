Proteas Set for High-Stakes T20 Series Against India

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed a thrilling five-match T20 International series against India, set to commence on April 17, 2024, at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.

Kicking off in Durban, the series will transition to Johannesburg's DP World Wanderers Stadium before concluding in Benoni, running until April 27.

This decisive series serves as the final official preparation for the Proteas Women's team before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, where South Africa will compete in Group 1 against heavyweight teams, including the defending champions Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)