Mumbai Indians Triumph in Women's Premier League Thriller

The Mumbai Indians celebrated a significant win against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. The match took place with Mumbai securing a robust total of 154 runs for five wickets in their 20 overs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt led the team with an impressive not-out score of 65, supported by Shree Charani's critical three wickets, turning the game in favor of Mumbai Indians. Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed a notable 41 runs before falling to a catch by Hamilton.

Despite early setbacks with Sajeevan Sajana and Hayley Matthews dismissed early, the team maintained their momentum. Bowler Shree Charani was pivotal with her figures of 4-0-33-3, guiding her team to a satisfying victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)