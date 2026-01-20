Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph in Women's Premier League Thriller

The Mumbai Indians showcased a strong performance against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League. Key contributions from Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored an unbeaten 65, and Shree Charani's three key wickets, helped Mumbai achieve a total of 154/5, securing the match with strategic bowling.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Indians celebrated a significant win against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. The match took place with Mumbai securing a robust total of 154 runs for five wickets in their 20 overs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt led the team with an impressive not-out score of 65, supported by Shree Charani's critical three wickets, turning the game in favor of Mumbai Indians. Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed a notable 41 runs before falling to a catch by Hamilton.

Despite early setbacks with Sajeevan Sajana and Hayley Matthews dismissed early, the team maintained their momentum. Bowler Shree Charani was pivotal with her figures of 4-0-33-3, guiding her team to a satisfying victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

