Medvedev Navigates Early Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev survived an initial scare against Quentin Halys, the French contender, in the Australian Open's second round on Wednesday, eventually triumphing 6-7(9) 6-3 6-4 6-2. Despite losing the first set tiebreak, Medvedev showcased his resilience and fighting spirit.

Halys, ranked 83rd globally, broke Medvedev early in the second set. However, the experienced Russian composed himself, catching up to level the match as he dominated baseline exchanges in the third set, celebrating with an aggressive service game.

Capitalizing on Halys's inconsistent returns, Medvedev unleashed powerful groundstrokes to seal his victory, moving forward to the tournament's third round confidently.

