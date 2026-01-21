Left Menu

Soorma Hockey Club's Triumphant Upset Keeps Semifinal Hopes Alive

Soorma Hockey Club defeated Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 2-1 in a crucial Men's Hockey India League match, maintaining their hopes for a playoff spot. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh emphasized the team's 'nothing to lose' mentality, while Lancers' captain Arthur Van Doren focused on improving performance ahead of the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:22 IST
JSW Soorma Hockey Club captain Harmanpreet Singh. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning turn of events at the Men's Hockey India League (HIL), Soorma Hockey Club clinched a crucial 2-1 victory against league leaders Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on Tuesday. The match, held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, was pivotal for Soorma, who approached the game with a "nothing to lose" mindset, according to captain Harmanpreet Singh.

This win places Soorma in sixth position, with their sights set on a potential semifinal spot. Skipper Singh expressed satisfaction with the outcome but recognized areas for improvement, particularly in scoring. The victory, he noted, was "very important" as it kept their playoff aspirations intact, though the competition from top-ranked teams remains fierce.

Conversely, Arthur Van Doren, captain of the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, acknowledged his team's lackluster performance and commitment to refining their strategy before the semifinals. Despite maintaining their top spot, Van Doren emphasized the need for self-assessment and preparation to enhance their future performances. The Lancers, secure in their position, now turn their attention to the upcoming semifinal challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

