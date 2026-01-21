Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Dominance: Action-packed Day at the Australian Open

Day four of the Australian Open was filled with dramatic scenes as Mirra Andreeva stunned Maria Sakkari, and Alexander Bublik advanced to the third round. Highlights included Carlos Alcaraz's decisive win and Emma Raducanu's early exit. The day featured an array of standout performances and unexpected outcomes.

The Australian Open continued to captivate tennis enthusiasts on its fourth day with a series of exhilarating matches. Mirra Andreeva, a rising star from Russia, pulled off a stunning upset as she defeated eighth seed Maria Sakkari. The teenage sensation showcased her composure and skill, cruising to a 6-0 first-set win before edging out Sakkari 6-4 in the second set.

Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik bolstered his reputation with a solid victory over Marton Fucsovics. The Kazakh player dominated the match with a 7-5 6-4 7-5 win, extending his winning streak to six consecutive matches. On another court, world number one Carlos Alcaraz continued his journey towards a potential Grand Slam, overcoming a resistant Yannick Hanfmann.

Other notable results included Daniil Medvedev's recovery after a first-set loss to secure a win against Quentin Halys, and Emma Raducanu's surprising second-round defeat to Anastasia Potapova. The day was marked by intense competition, upsets, and top-tier performances, reflecting the fierce nature of the tournament.

