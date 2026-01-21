Thrilling Upsets and Dominance: Action-packed Day at the Australian Open

The Australian Open continued to captivate tennis enthusiasts on its fourth day with a series of exhilarating matches. Mirra Andreeva, a rising star from Russia, pulled off a stunning upset as she defeated eighth seed Maria Sakkari. The teenage sensation showcased her composure and skill, cruising to a 6-0 first-set win before edging out Sakkari 6-4 in the second set.

Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik bolstered his reputation with a solid victory over Marton Fucsovics. The Kazakh player dominated the match with a 7-5 6-4 7-5 win, extending his winning streak to six consecutive matches. On another court, world number one Carlos Alcaraz continued his journey towards a potential Grand Slam, overcoming a resistant Yannick Hanfmann.

Other notable results included Daniil Medvedev's recovery after a first-set loss to secure a win against Quentin Halys, and Emma Raducanu's surprising second-round defeat to Anastasia Potapova. The day was marked by intense competition, upsets, and top-tier performances, reflecting the fierce nature of the tournament.