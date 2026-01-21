Rohit Sharma Reflects on Transition After T20 Retirement

Rohit Sharma, former captain of the Indian cricket team, recently opened up about the unusual sensation of not participating in the T20 World Cup for the first time. His remarks came during a JioHotstar show, where he reflected on the difficult decisions that characterized his leadership.

Notably, Sharma emphasized the challenge of making tough selection calls, such as excluding prominent players for team balance. He detailed situations involving Shreyas Iyer and others, stressing the importance of transparent communication about decisions.

Sharma also highlighted the cohesion and youthfulness of the current Indian squad, expressing confidence in their capabilities. His commitment to maintaining an open and respectful team atmosphere remains central to his leadership ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)