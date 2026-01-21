Left Menu

Amelia Valverde: Revolutionizing India's Women's Football

Amelia Valverde, new head coach of the Indian women's football team, brings her unique approach to the team ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup. With a focus on speed, organization, and mental strength, the former Costa Rican coach aims to build a compact, attack-oriented squad that can challenge Asian powerhouses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amelia Valverde, the newly appointed head coach for India's women's football team, is ushering in a new era ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia. Known for her strategic acumen, Valverde emphasizes the need for organization, focus, and a spirited attacking gameplay to excel in the tournament.

With her past experience leading Costa Rica's women's national team, Valverde aims to infuse energy and belief in the Indian squad, characterized by its quick and quality players. Her approach involves forging a united and supportive team, both on and off the pitch, ensuring that every player feels vital to the team's success.

Valverde, alongside her coaching staff, is preparing the team in Antalya, leveraging her extensive knowledge of Asian teams to strategize effectively against formidable opponents like Japan and China. Her vision is robust, aiming to combine tactical brilliance with relentless intensity to capture victories at the continental stage.

