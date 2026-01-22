Harshita Mor's Heroics Seal Thrilling Victory for Maharashtra Kesari

In a thrilling showcase at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Harshita Mor emerged as the key player, guiding Maharashtra Kesari to a narrow 5–4 win over UP Dominators in the Pro Wrestling League. Her decisive fall in the women's 76kg category marked the turning point on Wednesday night, propelling Maharashtra to second place with four points and 14 bout wins. Despite the narrow loss, UP Dominators remained on top with a superior count of 20 bout wins.

The bout began with UP Dominators taking an early lead. Mykhailov Vasyl dominated in the men's 86kg, defeating Amit with a series of takedowns to secure a 15–3 victory. Tapsya Gahlawat furthered UP's lead in the women's 57kg, edging out Manisha Bhanvala 12–9 by executing a powerful takedown-and-turn sequence during the Power Minute.

Maharashtra Kesari fought back with Robert Baran's commanding performance in the heavyweight category, defeating Jaspooran Singh 10–2. Momentum swung further in Maharashtra's favor in subsequent bouts, culminating in Harshita Mor's strategic victory. Trailing on points, Harshita capitalized on a late opportunity to secure a crucial fall against Ojo Damola Hannah, sealing a dramatic team victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)