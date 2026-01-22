Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Marches into Australian Open's Third Round

Iga Swiatek progressed to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Marie Bouzkova with a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory. Overcoming early tournament challenges, Swiatek showcased resilience amidst tough conditions, setting up her next match against Anna Kalinskaya. She stressed the importance of appreciating each win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:47 IST
Iga Swiatek Marches into Australian Open's Third Round
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round of the Australian Open, showing impressive form with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Marie Bouzkova. Despite facing challenges earlier in the tournament, Swiatek demonstrated resilience at John Cain Arena.

The Polish star, who overcame some hurdles in previous matches, expressed satisfaction with her performance. "The conditions were tough with the wind, but I felt more freedom to play today," Swiatek said, highlighting the challenges she faced.

Swiatek's victory sets up a third-round encounter with 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya. Reflecting on her success, she emphasized the need to cherish each match and remain grateful, regardless of the outcome of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu 2025 Assembly Polls: Kamal Haasan and Vijay's Parties Gear Up With Symbols

Tamil Nadu 2025 Assembly Polls: Kamal Haasan and Vijay's Parties Gear Up Wit...

 India
2
AI Fest 2026: Chandigarh University's Pioneering Tech Event Fuels Innovation

AI Fest 2026: Chandigarh University's Pioneering Tech Event Fuels Innovation

 India
3
Canada Rallies Behind PM Carney Amid Tensions with U.S.

Canada Rallies Behind PM Carney Amid Tensions with U.S.

 Global
4
Carbon Credit Scheme Expands to More Sectors

Carbon Credit Scheme Expands to More Sectors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026