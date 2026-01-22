Iga Swiatek Marches into Australian Open's Third Round
Iga Swiatek progressed to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Marie Bouzkova with a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory. Overcoming early tournament challenges, Swiatek showcased resilience amidst tough conditions, setting up her next match against Anna Kalinskaya. She stressed the importance of appreciating each win.
Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round of the Australian Open, showing impressive form with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Marie Bouzkova. Despite facing challenges earlier in the tournament, Swiatek demonstrated resilience at John Cain Arena.
The Polish star, who overcame some hurdles in previous matches, expressed satisfaction with her performance. "The conditions were tough with the wind, but I felt more freedom to play today," Swiatek said, highlighting the challenges she faced.
Swiatek's victory sets up a third-round encounter with 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya. Reflecting on her success, she emphasized the need to cherish each match and remain grateful, regardless of the outcome of the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stan Wawrinka's Epic Battle at Melbourne Park
Madison Keys Battles Through to Third Round in Melbourne
Marin Cilic's Ruthless Melbourne Comeback
Djokovic Strikes with 100th Melbourne Park Win, Eyes Record 25th Grand Slam
WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Djokovic leads old guard through in Melbourne, Swiatek and Gauff progress