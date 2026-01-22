Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Highlight Australian Open Day 5

Day 5 of the Australian Open was packed with thrilling matches. Highlights include Jannik Sinner's victory over Duckworth, Wawrinka's five-set win, and Tsitsipas's surprise defeat. Other notables were Swiatek's progression, Djokovic's routine win, and Inglis's marathon contest victory. This day showcased both upsets and dominant performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:55 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Highlight Australian Open Day 5
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian Open on Thursday was a spectacle of stunning upsets and commanding victories. Jannik Sinner moved significantly closer to claiming his third consecutive Australian Open title with a sweeping win over local favorite James Duckworth at the Rod Laver Arena, marking another step in his pursuit of a fifth Grand Slam crown.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to pull off a thrilling five-set win against young Frenchman Arthur Gea. The packed Kia Arena watched in awe as the 40-year-old Swiss clawed his way past his cramping opponent in a match that will be remembered for its intensity and endurance.

In other significant results, top seed Iga Swiatek and defending champion Novak Djokovic navigated their way to the third round comfortably, while Tomas Machac pulled a surprise upset over 31st seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The day was a testament to the unpredictable nature of tennis, offering a mix of both expected victories and shocking defeats.

TRENDING

1
Leander Paes Pioneers Golf Growth Initiative in India

Leander Paes Pioneers Golf Growth Initiative in India

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Vice President Vance Visits Minneapolis Amid Federal Operation

Tensions Rise as Vice President Vance Visits Minneapolis Amid Federal Operat...

 Global
3
Odisha Revenue Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Sting

Odisha Revenue Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Sting

 India
4
Budget Boost: Exporters Call for Strategic Changes

Budget Boost: Exporters Call for Strategic Changes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026