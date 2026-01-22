Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Highlight Australian Open Day 5
Day 5 of the Australian Open was packed with thrilling matches. Highlights include Jannik Sinner's victory over Duckworth, Wawrinka's five-set win, and Tsitsipas's surprise defeat. Other notables were Swiatek's progression, Djokovic's routine win, and Inglis's marathon contest victory. This day showcased both upsets and dominant performances.
The Australian Open on Thursday was a spectacle of stunning upsets and commanding victories. Jannik Sinner moved significantly closer to claiming his third consecutive Australian Open title with a sweeping win over local favorite James Duckworth at the Rod Laver Arena, marking another step in his pursuit of a fifth Grand Slam crown.
Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to pull off a thrilling five-set win against young Frenchman Arthur Gea. The packed Kia Arena watched in awe as the 40-year-old Swiss clawed his way past his cramping opponent in a match that will be remembered for its intensity and endurance.
In other significant results, top seed Iga Swiatek and defending champion Novak Djokovic navigated their way to the third round comfortably, while Tomas Machac pulled a surprise upset over 31st seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The day was a testament to the unpredictable nature of tennis, offering a mix of both expected victories and shocking defeats.
