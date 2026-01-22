India's Esports Evolution: From Passion to Profession

Esports in India is experiencing a transformative moment, shifting from mere passion to a recognized profession. According to a first national survey conducted by YouGov for JetSynthesys, Indian esports athletes increasingly view this arena as a viable long-term career path. The study sheds light on this evolution, spurred by the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The report indicates that 83% of players see financial viability in pursuing esports careers, with 49% considering it extremely feasible. Ambitions extend beyond competitive gameplay, as 81% aim to be full-time players or creators, while 56% express interest in roles such as coaching or team management. This reflects the growing complexity and opportunities within the esports ecosystem.

However, challenges remain. Structural gaps, social stigma, and family support are significant hurdles. The study emphasizes the need for government recognition, infrastructure such as gaming cafes, and institutional adoption. With over 80% of players watching esports regularly, the potential for esports to parallel traditional sports is evident, reflecting a shift in public perception and highlighting the need for strategic development in this burgeoning sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)