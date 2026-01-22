Ridhima Dilawari Leads Commandingly at Hero WPG Tour

Ridhima Dilawari has emerged as a strong contender at the Hero WPG Tour, concluding the second day with a significant lead. Following an impressive round of 3-under 69, along with her earlier score of 70, Dilawari sits comfortably at 5-under, extending her lead to four shots over the field.

Among her closest competitors is amateur Zara Anand, who secured second place at 1-under 143, with a solid performance of 72-71. Meanwhile, Jahanvi Bakshi, who scored an eagle on the Par-5 fifth hole, is tied in third position with Amandeep Drall, both showing commendable skills amidst challenging conditions.

The stage is set for an exciting final as Dilawari steadies herself for a potential victory, while a competitive pack, including promising amateurs and seasoned players, remain hot on her heels, battling for top positions in this fiercely contested tournament.