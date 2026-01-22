Left Menu

Ridhima Dilawari Leads Commandingly at Hero WPG Tour

Ridhima Dilawari leads the Hero WPG Tour with a four-shot advantage after rounds of 69 and 70. Amateur Zara Anand is second, and Jahanvi Bakshi and Amandeep Drall are tied for third. The competition remains intense with many players close behind as the final round approaches.

  • Country:
  • India

Ridhima Dilawari has emerged as a strong contender at the Hero WPG Tour, concluding the second day with a significant lead. Following an impressive round of 3-under 69, along with her earlier score of 70, Dilawari sits comfortably at 5-under, extending her lead to four shots over the field.

Among her closest competitors is amateur Zara Anand, who secured second place at 1-under 143, with a solid performance of 72-71. Meanwhile, Jahanvi Bakshi, who scored an eagle on the Par-5 fifth hole, is tied in third position with Amandeep Drall, both showing commendable skills amidst challenging conditions.

The stage is set for an exciting final as Dilawari steadies herself for a potential victory, while a competitive pack, including promising amateurs and seasoned players, remain hot on her heels, battling for top positions in this fiercely contested tournament.

